Balance Foundation: The third batch of EPT distribution has been launched and all node holders can receive it PANews 2025/06/15 17:28

EPT $0.004223 -6.30%

PANews reported on June 15 that the Balance Foundation announced on the X platform that the third batch of EPT allocations has been launched, and all node holders can apply for a new batch of 11,362,289 EPT tokens.