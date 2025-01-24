Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.1.24) PANews 2025/01/24 10:57

MEME $0.00151 -1.88% AI $0.1111 +1.92% FUN $0.009999 +0.08% MEMES $0.00010469 +7.95%

PANews and GMGN.AI have jointly launched the new "Ai&Meme Daily", which provides a quick overview of the popularity distribution of Ai&Meme and allows you to quickly grasp market trends! 🗓1/24 Update:

$VINE Yesterday's best quick pass, VINECOIN issued by the short video platform Vine

$ALON Pump.fun co-created Alon Cohen related meme coin, slightly controversial

$YZI Binance Labs changed its name to YZI Labs $YZI quickly closed the door ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!