Mint Miner Free App Lets BTC, DOGE, XRP Enthusiasts Benefit From Cloud Mining

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/14 20:19
RealLink
REAL$0.082-0.27%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,422.93-0.40%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01562+0.12%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0003708-3.46%
GET
GET$0.004171-3.73%
XRP
XRP$2.8213-0.30%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14246+7.39%
DOGE
DOGE$0.25027+0.42%
RWAX
APP$0.001708-11.82%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00013472-0.80%

In the process of mainstreaming crypto assets, “buying coins” is not the only way to participate.

Especially at the moment when the price of Bitcoin has exceeded $110,000 and altcoins such as XRP have generally risen, many investors are beginning to look for a more stable and sustainable way to participate.

Compared with buying mining machines and bearing the high operation and maintenance electricity costs of self-built mines, cloud mining only requires purchasing computing power through the platform, starting with one click, running automatically, and settling daily.

It is not affected by short-term market fluctuations and is suitable for people who want to obtain long-term passive income.

As an industry leader among many cloud mining services, Mint Miner, founded in 2016 in London, UK, has become the first choice for many users with its strong compliance capabilities, green technology and global layout.

Why choose Mint Miner?

  • 108 green data centers around the world, serving more than 5 million users
  • Compliance certification, support for iOS/Android systems, simple interface, real-time visualization of assets
  • Flexible contracts, daily income, fast recharge and withdrawal
  • Separation of hot and cold wallets + AI risk control to ensure asset security

Join in three steps and make money immediately

1: Use your email address to register a Mint Miner account for free to get a $15 mining reward, and log in daily to get a $0.6 mining reward.

2: After successful registration, go to the next step and choose a mining contract that meets your goals and budget.

(Click here to view more high-yield contracts)

3: After selecting and activating the mining contract, the system will automatically run, and the daily income will be credited to your account, allowing you to easily enjoy daily Bitcoin income.

How to earn more?

Invite friends: Join the affiliate program, successfully invite each new user to register for investment, and you can get a 3% rebate, and invite subordinate users to get another 2% rebate. There is no limit to the number of invitations, the more invitations, the higher the income.

Holiday benefits: Please pay attention to the official website to learn about holiday benefits

Suitable for:

  • Newbies who lack professional knowledge or operating experience
  • People who have a certain amount of capital reserves and hope to obtain low volatility and sustainable returns
  • Developers who recognize the long-term value of Bitcoin and blockchain, but are unwilling to wait and see or trade frequently
  • Enthusiasts who like to try emerging asset allocation and have a strong interest in side jobs or digital assets

Mint Miner’s mission

Since its establishment in London, UK in 2016, Mint Miner has always regarded regulatory compliance as the cornerstone of corporate development. Relying on the mature financial and technological regulatory environment in the UK, the company has established a complete system covering KYC audits, security certification, and global data compliance, supporting in-depth docking with multiple governments and trading platforms.

Mint Miner not only ensures safe and efficient mining at the technical level, but also wins the long-term trust of users and institutions at the institutional level, and remains one of the most popular compliant cloud mining service platforms in the world. Mint Miner’s mission is not only to mine, but also to enable every user to participate in this digital wealth revolution at a lower cost, higher transparency, and stronger sustainability.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Các loại tiền điện tử chính giảm giá cùng với cổ phiếu vào hôm thứ Năm, khi các nhà đầu tư giảm khẩu vị rủi ro trong bối cảnh chính phủ đóng cửa.đọc thêm
XRP
XRP$2.8144-0.59%
Bitcoin
BTC$121,225.87-0.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03067+32.77%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:17
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215-3.18%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-3.30%
Octavia
VIA$0.0163-1.21%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010094+4.31%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.542-3.76%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013674+1.56%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Giảm Giá Giữa Bất Ổn Về Việc Chính Phủ Đóng Cửa: Công Ty Phân Tích Cho Biết BTC Cần Nắm giữ Mức Này Trong Ngắn Hạn

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Coinbase Kích hoạt Staking tại New York khi Rào cản Quy định Sụp đổ

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD