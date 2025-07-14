Bloomberg analyst: BlackRock's IBIT size may reach $100 billion this summer By: PANews 2025/07/14 20:24

PANews reported on July 14 that Eric Balchunas, senior analyst at Bloomberg ETF, posted on the X platform that the size of BlackRock's Bitcoin spot ETF IBIT may reach $100 billion this summer, and it may actually be achieved this month. Thanks to the recent inflow of funds and the rise in overnight market, its size has reached $88 billion. It has only been established for a year and a half, and now it has become the 20th largest ETF in the United States and the 7th largest ETF of BlackRock (also its most profitable ETF), which is incredible.