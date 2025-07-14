A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days

By: PANews
2025/07/14 17:05
Ethereum
Ambire Wallet
PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet has withdrawn 23,562 ETH since the last update, worth approximately US$70.82 million.

In the past three days, the whale has withdrawn a total of 40,335 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately US$120.98 million.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only.

