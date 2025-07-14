A whale has withdrawn about $120 million worth of ETH from FalconX in the past three days By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:05

ETH $4,343.46 -2.12% WALLET $0.02406 -1.35%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly created wallet has withdrawn 23,562 ETH since the last update, worth approximately US$70.82 million. In the past three days, the whale has withdrawn a total of 40,335 ETH from FalconX, worth approximately US$120.98 million.