Tao Alpha, a British listed company, purchased 28.56 BTC for the first time By: PANews 2025/07/14 17:11

PANews reported on July 14 that according to an official announcement, Tao Alpha (soon to be renamed Satsuma Technology), a British listed company, announced its first purchase of 28.56 BTC. They also appointed Henry Elder as CEO.



