51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

By: PANews
2025/07/14 16:49
RealLink
REAL$0.08178-0.48%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.006869+0.01%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001668-3.24%
AaveToken
AAVE$275.08-2.30%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0.1678-7.19%

Author: Kolten

Compiled by: Tim, PANews

In the DeFi space, network effects determine success or failure, and no one does it better than Aave. With five years of market accumulation, millions of user bases, and the deepest liquidity in the DeFi space, projects built on Aave will gain unparalleled scale and network effects, which are the core advantages that other platforms cannot replicate.

Partners gain instant access to infrastructure, user base, and liquidity that would normally take years to build independently. This is what we call the "AAVE effect."

Some data

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: DeFiLlama

Aave is the largest protocol in the current DeFi field, or more precisely, the largest protocol ever. Its TVL accounts for 21% of the entire DeFi market, 51% of the lending market, and its net deposit scale exceeds 49 billion US dollars. Although these data are shocking enough, the real core lies in Aave's market penetration. For example:

  • After Ethena’s sUSDe expanded its business on Aave, deposits surged from $2 million to $1.1 billion in just two months.
  • Within a few weeks of Pendle being added to Aave, users deposited $1 billion worth of PT tokens. That number has now doubled to $2 billion, making Aave the largest supply market for Pendle tokens.
  • After rsETH was included in the Aave protocol, KelpDAO’s TVL soared from 65,000 ETH to 255,000 ETH in just four months, a 4-fold increase.

There are too many examples to list. Aave carries nearly 50% of the active stablecoin market and is the primary circulation hub for Bitcoin in DeFi. What is particularly noteworthy is that Aave has achieved nearly $1 billion in TVL on four independent blockchain networks. Such a deep layout is rare.

How does the Aave effect come about?

Anyone can incentivize deposits and scale the supply side through token rewards and yield mining programs. This is why TVL is not always a meaningful metric on the surface. In fact, attracting capital supply is now seen as a solvable problem, but creating demand for asset usage is much more difficult, unless you are a platform like Aave.

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: https://tokenterminal.com/explorer/markets/lending/metrics/active-loans

The Aave platform has an active borrowing volume of over $18 billion, far exceeding the sum of all its competitors. The protocol is not a simple advanced collateral contract. When users deposit assets into Aave, these assets are either borrowed or used as collateral to borrow other assets. In other words, funds are never idle.

This creates a positive cycle of continued demand reinforcement. When an asset is listed on the Aave market, or a development team builds on it, they all benefit from this demand. Everyone ultimately benefits from the real economic activity generated by a large and active user base.

This is critical for teams building on Aave. The protocol has been tested for five years and has gone through multiple market cycles, always winning the trust of developers and users. As a major platform for billions of dollars in funding, it far exceeds many emerging protocols today.

51% market share, $18 billion in real lending, how did the "Aave effect" sweep every corner of DeFi?

 Source: Block Analitica

In addition, developers on the Aave platform are not limited by "volume". Compared with other protocols, Aave can support deposits and loans of tens of millions of dollars. This allows fintech applications of any size (retail user level, institutional level, or both) to be robustly developed on this platform.

Outlook

When Aave V4 goes live, the core engine driving the Aave effect will continue to develop. Its new architecture will provide builders and users with unprecedented asset access channels and unique lending strategy solutions. (Related reading: " Detailed explanation of Aave V4: How can the lending leader build a moat again? ")

All of the factors that make Aave valuable for DeFi today will become even more significant in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001513+35.69%
1
1$0.006024+14.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568-4.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-3.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-4.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-0.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010119+4.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.526-4.16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013626+1.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn