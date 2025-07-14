SAVVY MINING launches XRP-based cloud mining contracts to expand asset utility

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 17:09
XRP
XRP$2.8132-0.68%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.14197+6.79%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-1.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00415-0.24%

Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only.

Savvy Mining now lets XRP holders mine directly via the cloud, no conversions, hardware, or hassle, unlocking a new way to grow value from XRP beyond payments.

Table of Contents

  • XRP is no longer just a transfer tool
  • SAVVY MINING: Start mining with XRP, earn passive income
  • About SAVVY MINING
  • Conclusion

SAVVY MINING, a UK-based cryptocurrency cloud mining platform, today announced the official launch of cloud mining contracts supporting XRP, allowing XRP holders to directly participate in mining without converting assets. This move not only expands the application scenarios of XRP beyond cross-border payments, but also brings new value growth channels to users, marking another key step in its ecological layout.

At present, institutional investors are increasingly interested in alternative mining strategies and diversification of blockchain infrastructure. This new XRP-based contract is now available globally on savvymining.com.

XRP is no longer just a transfer tool

“We are seeing more and more XRP holders interested in diversifying their digital assets,” said a company spokesperson. “With this launch, SAVVY MINING aims to provide users with a way to efficiently mine XRP without any physical hardware or complex technology.”

Originally developed by Ripple Labs to enable fast and low-cost transactions, XRP has rapidly grown in the digital payment space. With the increased compatibility of cloud mining, SAVVY MINING meets the evolving needs of digital asset holders seeking to passively participate in blockchain infrastructure.

SAVVY MINING: Start mining with XRP, earn passive income

The platform currently supports mining contracts for multiple cryptocurrencies, including BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, and XRP. All mining operations are conducted through remote green energy data centers distributed in multiple regions, focusing on environmental sustainability and 24/7 uptime.

The platform’s contract income data is transparent, and the flexible cycle meets the needs of multiple types of users. SAVVY MINING offers a variety of periodic contracts, covering the needs of users from novices to advanced users:

⦁ [Free Computing Power Contract] Principal: $15, term 1 day, principal + income: $15.6

⦁ [Primary Experience Contract] Principal: $100, term 2 days, principal + income: $107.32

⦁ [Classic Computing Power Contract] Principal: $500, term 5 days, principal + income: $532.25.

⦁ [Classic Computing Power Contract] Principal: $3,000, term 18 days, principal + income: $3,761.4.

⦁ [Advanced Computing Power Contract] Principal: $13,800, term 40 days, principal + income: $23,184.

⦁【Super Computing Power Contract】: Principal: $100,000, term 45 days, principal + income: $194,500.

This news arrives at a time when the market is intensely debating XRP’s central role in the future cryptocurrency economy. SAVVY MINING said that this new feature is designed to enable XRP holders to participate more actively in the construction and income of blockchain infrastructure, rather than being limited to traditional buying and selling transactions.

The platform is currently promoting a global registered user program, where new users can receive a $15 reward upon registration, which can be used to offset the cost of the first contract. The platform has also launched a multi-currency invitation rebate mechanism to support team contract dividends, further expanding the possibility of passive income.

About SAVVY MINING

SAVVY MINING is a cloud mining platform headquartered in the UK and has completed registration with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA). It provides investors with a passive income path without hardware and technical barriers through an advanced blockchain automation system. Simply put, users only need to choose the right mining contract, and the platform will automatically run the computing power and deposit the income into their account every day: stable, efficient, and transparent.

Conclusion

For most cryptocurrency holders, the trading market is too volatile and mining equipment is too complicated. SAVVY MINING allows users to start an “automatic money-making” system in the cloud with their own XRP in a simple way. No need to think or pay attention to market conditions, the income will be automatically credited every day.

Between traditional investments and decentralized finance, such a SAVVY MINING platform provides a new middle option: safer, easier to use, and more sustainable.

For more information about XRP cloud mining options and other supported digital assets, please visit the official website.

Disclosure: This content is provided by a third party. Neither crypto.news nor the author of this article endorses any product mentioned on this page. Users should conduct their own research before taking any action related to the company.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001513+35.69%
1
1$0.006024+14.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568-4.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-3.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-4.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-0.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010119+4.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.526-4.16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013626+1.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn