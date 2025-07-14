AguilaTrades' long BTC profit exceeded $41 million, with a liquidation price of $108,680 By: PANews 2025/07/14 16:11

BTC $121,164.29 -0.61% NOT $0.00157 -5.02%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember’s monitoring, after experiencing consecutive losses, trader AguilaTrades not only made up for the previous loss of $34.18 million by relying on Bitcoin long operations since July 3, but also realized an additional floating profit of $7.17 million, with a total floating profit of up to $41.7 million. Currently, he holds 3,000 BTC with 20x leverage, with a position value of approximately $369 million, an opening price of $109,000, and a liquidation price of $108,680.