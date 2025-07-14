Ten years of blockchain: it is flourishing everywhere, but how well has it been implemented?

By: PANews
2025/07/14 16:01
Manchester City Fan
CITY$0.9713-1.55%
WELL3
WELL$0.0001257+30.52%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004234+0.28%
ERA
ERA$0.5072-1.76%

Author: Zhou Ziqi (City University of Hong Kong)

In 2015, the launch of the Ethereum mainnet opened up a new era of smart contracts for blockchain technology and laid the foundation for its diversified application scenarios beyond Bitcoin. Since then, blockchain is no longer just the distributed ledger technology behind Bitcoin, but carries more expectations such as "decentralization" and "trusted collaboration".

Thanks to the natural fit between blockchain and capital circulation, the traditional financial sector has taken the lead in starting to pay attention to and try to use it to optimize processes such as capital settlement and clearing. A 2015 report by the World Economic Forum (WEF) pointed out that institutions including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, London Stock Exchange Group, Wells Fargo and State Street Bank have shown great interest in blockchain technology and focused on exploring its application in the settlement process. At the end of 2017, IBM released blockchain cooperation projects covering cross-border payments, education, food safety, identity authentication, insurance, shipping and other fields, and pointed out that more and more industries will be directly affected by blockchain in the future.

As IBM said, from 2017 to 2021, a wave of "blockchain innovation boom" has been set off in all walks of life. In 2018, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC) conducted a questionnaire survey of 600 executives in 15 regions around the world. More than 84% of the respondents said that their companies have been involved in the blockchain field to some extent - "Everyone is talking about blockchain, and no one wants to be left behind." However, most of these explorations are focused on "permissioned ledgers", which essentially use blockchain to achieve data sharing and tracking within the company or between partners. However, due to the existing digital foundation of the company and the lack of blockchain governance, it is difficult to fully unleash the potential of the technology.

"Governance" was once one of the most offensive topics in the blockchain community, but over time, people have gradually realized that governance is not only the key to promoting the mature application of blockchain, but also a necessary condition (or people have given up fighting against regulation). The reports released by the World Economic Forum in 2020 and the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) in 2022 both pointed out that for blockchain to enter its maturity stage, in addition to technological breakthroughs, it is also necessary to continue to work on non-technical aspects such as standardization and regulatory frameworks.

When "governance" becomes the main theme, the application path of blockchain has gradually shifted from the ideal "revolution" and "subversion" to "evolutionary integration" with the existing system. The rebellious narrative has once again been incorporated by the mainstream. After 2021, people's focus on blockchain has returned to the financial field, specifically, "tokenization". The so-called tokenization is to transform traditional assets (such as currency, bonds, stocks, etc.) into digital forms that are recorded and circulated on programmable platforms such as blockchain. Different from the wild ICO boom in 2017, the tokenization practices in recent years - such as central bank digital currency, stablecoin legislation in Hong Kong and the United States, RWA (real world assets), etc. - emphasize the introduction of blockchain on the basis of the advantages of the existing financial system, while paying attention to compliance and risk control. This is exactly the "evolution" rather than "revolution" mentioned above.

Looking back over the past decade, although various industries have been keen to explore blockchain for business innovation, most applications still revolve around "transparency" and "public ledgers", lacking truly irreplaceable core functions. In many scenarios, blockchain is more of a supplement to existing database technology rather than a radical change. For example, supply chain traceability (such as Walmart's food traceability chain), public welfare donation records (such as the Ant Chain public welfare platform), and some government electronic ticket systems often only use blockchain to enhance trust endorsement rather than fundamentally reshape the process.

The development of blockchain often gives people a feeling of "scratching an itch through a shoe". No one denies its value as a technological innovation, but in many industries other than the gray industry, blockchain has not really met the core needs, and many seemingly cutting-edge attempts are inevitably "innovation for innovation's sake". To this day, although people's expectations for blockchain have spread from finance to all walks of life, they have finally returned to finance - in the final analysis, people have realized that finance may be the field with the most practical demand and landing space for blockchain.

In recent years, whether it is the upcoming stablecoin bill or the policy support for RWA tokenization, it shows that Hong Kong is trying to find a balance between compliance and innovation to attract high-quality digital asset projects to land and consolidate its position as an international financial hub in offshore RMB, cross-border payments and asset management. However, this direction is also full of challenges. Taking stablecoins as an example, the global market often presents a "winner takes all" pattern, and the US dollar stablecoin has long occupied a dominant position in transactions and value storage at the retail end (C end). If the Hong Kong dollar stablecoin wants to break through, it needs a clearer differentiated positioning and supporting ecological construction to give full play to Hong Kong's unique advantages as an offshore financial center. With the gradual improvement of supervision and the deepening of pilot projects, if the advantages of blockchain and traditional financial systems can be organically combined under the premise of controllable risks, Hong Kong is still expected to occupy an important position in the global digital financial landscape and truly become a "bridge" and "experimental field".

Whether blockchain can get out of the dilemma of "scratching the itch through the shoe" in Hong Kong remains to be verified by time, but at least the direction has become clearer.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001513+35.69%
1
1$0.006024+14.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568-4.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-3.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-4.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-0.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010119+4.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.526-4.16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013626+1.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn