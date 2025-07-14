Bitcoin breaks above $122K all-time high as market shrugs off Trump tariff threats — but for how long?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:11
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.493-2.38%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03059-2.26%

Bitcoin set a fresh all-time high of $122,205 in early Asian trading hours on July 14 despite Donald Trump’s latest push for tariffs on EU and Mexico.

The rally continues the asset’s historic year, with demand fueled by institutional flows and an increasing wave of corporate treasury allocations. According to Bitwise’s Q2 2025 data, 159,107 Bitcoin (BTC) was added to the balance sheets of 46 newly listed public companies.

Spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds managed by firms like BlackRock and Fidelity have also seen strong inflows. A weaker U.S. dollar has added to the momentum, with the Dollar Index now sitting more than six points below its 200-day moving average.

Recent developments in U.S. policy have also supported the positive trend. The Senate passed a stablecoin regulation bill in June, and lawmakers have revived discussions around creating a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. These steps have increased confidence among large investors.

Yet this week’s rally has occurred against a complex global economic backdrop. On July 13, President Donald Trump announced plans to impose 30% tariffs on imports from Mexico and the European Union, two of America’s largest trading partners. Both regions are preparing to respond. 

The European Commission says it will adopt countermeasures by early August if no deal is reached. In letters shared on Truth Social, Trump argued that the U.S. needs more “balanced and fair” trade deals, while EU leaders warned of potential damage to both economies.

Historically, such trade tensions have rattled the cryptocurrency market, but Bitcoin has remained largely unshaken so far. With over $2 billion in new capital moving into digital assets this month alone, traders appear more focused on on-chain flows and ETF data than headlines from Brussels or Washington.

However, upcoming U.S. inflation data could shift that focus. On Wednesday, 16 July, the Bureau of Labor Statistics will release June consumer price index data. Economists expect core inflation to rise by 0.3%, pushing the annual rate to 2.9%. If confirmed, it might cause challenges for risky assets like Bitcoin and postpone Federal Reserve interest rate reductions.

Investors will be closely monitoring whether tighter monetary policy slows the momentum of Bitcoin’s rally, even though it has held strong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Bạn Không Mua $ADA Khi Nó Chỉ Vài Xu? Đồng Tiền Mới Này Có Thể Là Token Hàng Đầu Để Mua và Nắm Giữ Ngắn Hạn Ngay Bây Giờ

Bạn Không Mua $ADA Khi Nó Chỉ Vài Xu? Đồng Tiền Mới Này Có Thể Là Token Hàng Đầu Để Mua và Nắm Giữ Ngắn Hạn Ngay Bây Giờ

Bỏ lỡ cơ hội tăng trưởng ban đầu của Cardano? LivLive ($LIVE) có thể là người chiến thắng ngắn hạn tiếp theo, thưởng cho các hành động trong thế giới thực bằng token, đặc quyền AR và tăng trưởng presale tích hợp lên đến 10x.
Threshold
T$0.01527+0.06%
Cardano
ADA$0.8072-3.99%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:27
Share
Sharps Technology tăng cường kho bạc Solana trị giá 400 triệu đô la với sự hợp tác của Coinbase

Sharps Technology tăng cường kho bạc Solana trị giá 400 triệu đô la với sự hợp tác của Coinbase

Sharps Technology (NASDAQ: STSS) đã mở rộng chiến lược kho bạc tài sản kỹ thuật số dựa trên Solana thông qua hợp tác mới với Coinbase.
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 00:20
Share
Nâng cấp Fusaka sẽ giúp vận hành nút Ethereum dễ dàng hơn và giảm chi phí

Nâng cấp Fusaka sẽ giúp vận hành nút Ethereum dễ dàng hơn và giảm chi phí

TLDR Dự kiến nâng cấp Fusaka sẽ ra mắt trên Ethereum blockchain vào cuối tháng 11 hoặc đầu tháng 12. Fusaka kết hợp các nâng cấp cho cả lớp đồng thuận và thực thi của mạng. Bản nâng cấp bao gồm 12 Đề xuất Cải tiến Ethereum nhằm nâng cao hiệu quả và giảm chi phí giao dịch. PeerDAS hoặc EIP-7594 cho phép các trình xác thực kiểm tra tính khả dụng của dữ liệu bằng cách lấy mẫu nhỏ [...] Bài viết Nâng cấp Fusaka Sẽ Giúp Vận hành Node Ethereum Dễ dàng Hơn và Cắt Giảm Chi phí xuất hiện đầu tiên trên CoinCentral.
NODE
NODE$0.06712-15.09%
Share
Coincentral2025/10/09 23:43
Share

Trending News

More

Bạn Không Mua $ADA Khi Nó Chỉ Vài Xu? Đồng Tiền Mới Này Có Thể Là Token Hàng Đầu Để Mua và Nắm Giữ Ngắn Hạn Ngay Bây Giờ

Sharps Technology tăng cường kho bạc Solana trị giá 400 triệu đô la với sự hợp tác của Coinbase

Nâng cấp Fusaka sẽ giúp vận hành nút Ethereum dễ dàng hơn và giảm chi phí

Charlie Lee: Litecoin Gây Ra Đau Đầu, Nhưng Không Hối Tiếc

BTC Lao Dốc Khi Altcoin Chuẩn Bị Đối Mặt Với Biến Động