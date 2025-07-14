XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/14 14:13
CROSS
CROSS$0.21132-2.60%
XRP
XRP$2.8118-0.95%
MAY
MAY$0.03766-1.79%

XRP is trading at $2.94 at the time of writing, up 6% in the past 24 hours and 29% over the last week.

Following the latest rally, XRP (XRP) may cross the crucial $3 psychological mark, a level last reached in 2018. Its seven-day range is between $2.25 and $2.95, and traders are keeping a close eye on it to see if it can hold above this long-standing resistance.

Whale interest has clearly increased, as reported by crypto.news on July 10. More than 2,742 wallets currently hold at least 1 million XRP.  These wallets now hold over 47 billion XRP in total, pointing to strong confidence from large holders.

The recent push also comes as Bitcoin (BTC) reached a new record high above $120,000 on July 14, helping lift market sentiment across the board. XRP’s 24-hour trading volume stands at $7.15 billion, up 5.9% from the day before. 

On the derivatives side, data from Coinglass shows that futures volume has risen by 10.48% to $17.31 billion, while open interest has climbed 10.64% to $8.12 billion. This indicates increasing interest and momentum as more traders are taking on new positions. 

Some analysts have set even higher price targets as a result of this momentum. According to analyst Ali Martinez’s July 12 post on X, a confirmed weekly close above $3 might pave the way for a longer rally toward $6 or higher.

Looking at the technical picture, XRP is attempting to break past the psychological $3 resistance with strong upward momentum. Prices are riding the upper Bollinger Band and holding well above the 20-day simple moving average, which currently sits around $2.85. 

Although the asset is overbought, as indicated by the relative strength index at 83, the momentum and MACD indicators still point to further upside. The price is trading well above all of the major moving averages, including the 200-day EMA ($2.14) and the 10-day EMA ($2.60), indicating a strong upward trend that has steepened in recent sessions.

XRP is about to cross $3 for the first time in 7 years — analyst eyes $6 once $3 mark is breached - 1

In the short term, XRP may unlock more upside toward the $3.50–$4.20 range if it breaks above $3 with volume confirmation and posts a weekly close above that level. Catalysts from ETFs and regulations may help maintain momentum. A longer-term path toward $6 as projected by Martinez could be possible in the long term.

Profit-taking may occur if the price fails to hold above $3 or if it is rejected close to that level, particularly if there is a decline in volume. Stronger demand may reappear close to the $2.35–$2.45 region, where several moving averages are clustered. Initial support is located around $2.60, aligning with the 10-day EMA.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001513+35.69%
1
1$0.006024+14.96%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001568-4.39%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

Orbler đang hợp tác với StarSphere để kết hợp AI, game và DeFi nhằm trao quyền cho các nhà sáng tạo kiếm tiền từ sự sáng tạo thông qua nền kinh tế kỹ thuật số phi tập trung và thuộc sở hữu của người dùng.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1211-3.65%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001667-4.02%
Octavia
VIA$0.0164-0.60%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/10/10 11:00
Share
ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

Bài đăng Dogecoin ETF Sẵn sàng Giao Dịch Hôm nay xuất hiện trên BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoin 18 Tháng 9 2025 | 09:35 Thị trường Mỹ sắp chứng kiến một khoảnh khắc đầu tiên trong lịch sử đầu tư tiền điện tử. Bắt đầu từ ngày 18 tháng 9, các nhà đầu tư dự kiến sẽ có thể mua các quỹ giao dịch trao đổi (ETF) liên kết trực tiếp với XRP và Dogecoin, đưa hai tài sản kỹ thuật số được nhận diện rộng rãi nhất vào các Tài khoản trung gian chính thống. Các sản phẩm — REX-Osprey XRP ETF (XRPR) và REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE) — được ra mắt thông qua quan hệ đối tác giữa REX Shares và Osprey Funds. Đây đánh dấu lần đầu tiên tiếp cận spot XRP và spot DOGE sẽ có sẵn dưới hình thức ETF cho các nhà giao dịch Mỹ, một bước đi mà các nhà phân tích mô tả là lịch sử đối với không gian tài sản kỹ thuật số rộng lớn hơn. Các tiếng nói trong ngành nhanh chóng nhấn mạnh tầm quan trọng của việc ra mắt này. Chủ tịch ETF Store Nate Geraci lưu ý rằng việc ra mắt không chỉ giới thiệu ETF Dogecoin đầu tiên mà còn cuối cùng cung cấp quyền tiếp cận spot XRP cho các nhà đầu tư truyền thống. Các nhà phân tích ETF của Bloomberg Eric Balchunas và James Seyffart xác nhận rằng giao dịch sẽ bắt đầu vào ngày 18 tháng 9, sau một sự chậm trễ ngắn so với lịch trình ban đầu. Cả hai ETF đều được đặt dưới một bản cáo bạch duy nhất cũng bao gồm các quỹ dự kiến cho TRUMP và BONK, mặc dù những lần ra mắt đó vẫn chưa nhận được ngày xác nhận. Bằng cách đóng gói các token này trong cấu trúc ETF, các nhà đầu tư sẽ không còn cần phải điều hướng qua các sàn giao dịch tiền điện tử hoặc ví để tiếp cận — thay vào đó, việc tiếp cận sẽ đơn giản như mua cổ phần thông qua Tài khoản trung gian. Sự xuất hiện của các sản phẩm này có thể tạo tiền đề cho làn sóng ETF mới dựa trên altcoin, mở rộng bối cảnh vượt ra ngoài Bitcoin và Ethereum và mở cửa cho việc áp dụng chính thống các token phổ biến khác. Tác giả Alexander Zdravkov là người luôn tìm kiếm logic đằng sau mọi thứ. Anh thông thạo tiếng Đức và có hơn 3 năm kinh nghiệm trong không gian tiền điện tử, nơi anh khéo léo xác định những...
Union
U$0.010119+4.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.526-4.16%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013626+1.11%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 14:38
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Orbler và StarSphere Hợp tác để Thúc đẩy Nền kinh tế người sáng tạo được Hỗ trợ bởi AI trên Web3

ETF Dogecoin Sẽ Đi Vào Hoạt Động Hôm Nay

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn