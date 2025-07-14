The giant whale 0x3c9E continues to buy Ethereum and deposit it into the DeFi platform By: PANews 2025/07/14 10:47

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , the giant whale 0x3c9E has been buying Ethereum almost every day since July 4 , purchasing a total of 20,300 ETH (about US$ 56.3 million) and has deposited all funds in DeFi platforms such as Aave and Compound .