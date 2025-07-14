A user accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:30

PUMP $0.005488 -5.06% PEOPLE $0.01666 -3.86% NOT $0.001568 -4.91%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Lookonchain , someone accidentally destroyed 10 million $PUMP tokens worth $ 75,000 when cleaning up airdropped junk coins. Lookonchain reminds people not to destroy tokens in their wallets at will unless they fully understand the operation.