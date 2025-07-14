A new wallet invested $4 million in HyperLiquid and went long $PUMP By: PANews 2025/07/14 09:03

USDC $0,9995 -0,01% PUMP $0,005488 -5,06% WALLET $0,02387 -2,57%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Onchain Lens, a newly created wallet deposited $4 million USDC into HyperLiquid and opened a $PUMP (1x leverage) long position.