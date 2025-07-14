SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 ETH 7 hours ago, and its holdings have reached 270,000 By: PANews 2025/07/14 08:15

ETH $4,334.02 -2.50%

PANews reported on July 14 that according to Ember, SharpLink Gaming purchased another 16,374 Ethereum ( ETH ) seven hours ago, worth about $ 48.85 million. Its total ETH holdings have now increased to 270,000 . Since starting to reserve ETH in the "micro-strategy" mode in early June , SharpLink Gaming has purchased a total of 270,000 , with an average purchase price of about $ 2,667 , and a current floating profit of about $ 81.8 million.