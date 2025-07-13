A newly created wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid and shorted PUMP with 1x leverage By: PANews 2025/07/13 23:50

USDC $0.9995 -0.01% PUMP $0.005489 -5.39% ORDER $0.2971 -9.06% OPEN $0.00000001121 +0.17% WALLET $0.02383 -2.41%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a newly established whale wallet deposited 6 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a 1x leveraged PUMP short order.