White House economic adviser Hassett: Trump has a preliminary understanding of the proposed trade agreement framework By: PANews 2025/07/13 21:26

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Jinshi, White House economic adviser Hassett said that US President Trump has a preliminary understanding of the framework of some proposed trade agreements and believes that these agreements need to be further improved. If Trump believes that the tariff proposals he has received are not good enough, the tariffs will be implemented.