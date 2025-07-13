A whale deposited 5 million USDC into Hyperliquid and bought about 68,720 HYPE By: PANews 2025/07/13 14:02

HYPE $43.6 -4.23% USDC $0.9995 -0.01%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to OnchainLens monitoring, a whale deposited 5 million USDC into the Hyperliquid platform and bought 68,720 HYPE at an average price of $47.40, with a transaction amount of approximately $3.257 million. Currently, the address still holds $1.74 million USDC and may make further purchases.