Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million PENGU to 2 new wallets, worth $6.09 million By: PANews 2025/07/13 13:17

PENGU $0,030238 -4,36% WALLET $0,02383 -2,57%

PANews reported on July 13 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the Pudgy Penguins creator wallet has transferred 265 million $PENGU (worth 6.09 million US dollars) to 2 new wallets.