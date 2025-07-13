Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/13 02:31
XRP
XRP$2.8069-1.32%

As XRP stabilizes around $2.70 and the broader crypto market catches its breath, a wave of smaller altcoins is stealing the spotlight, led by a 95.3% surge in Kyber Network Crystal (KNC).

Kyber Network’s explosive rally follows the late-May launch of its crosschain platform, with CEO Victor Tran touting the team’s long-term resilience and development consistency. The altcoin’s breakout underscores a broader trend of niche tokens outperforming in a sideways market, with Altcoin and meme token Kori also seeing triple-digit gains over the past week.

But while some projects cite platform launches and teasers as catalysts, others appear to ride on hype alone—raising questions about sustainability as traders chase momentum.

‘Everyone keeps working hard

Kyber Network Crystal, over the last 24 hours, reached $0.6118 from a low of $0.3131. The surge comes months after Kyber Network launched its KyberSwap Crosschain platform in late May.

Tran took to X to address the token’s notable performance. He also posted a screenshot of the surge alongside a message emphasizing the team’s dedication.

Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally - 1

“Nothing changed, everyone keeps working hard as we have been for 8 years. We want to prove OG teams will win in the long run. @KyberNetwork”

This statement appears to position Kyber Network as a veteran project that has weathered multiple market cycles. He also suggested that sustained development and team commitment are finally being recognized by the market.

Second on the top gainers list is Altcoin which has surged 86.8% over the past 24 hours, reaching $0.08106 from $0.03835. The project has also posted a cryptic announcement teasing developments for next week.

Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally - 2

While details remain scarce, such forward-looking statements often drive speculative buying as traders position ahead of potential news.

However, ALT has faced technical issues with price tracking. The project’s X account addressed concerns about incorrect price displays: “Hey coingecko, please correct the price for $ALT on your platform. You’re displaying the price of the wrong ALT token, which is completely unrelated to us and it’s impacting the community.”

Third on the list is Kori, which has climbed 68.5% in the last 24 hours, trading at $0.04098 from $0.02285. The meme coin has shown remarkable longer-term performance, surging over 1,600% in the last 30 days and 485% in the past week.

Kyber Network Crystal jumps 90%, XRP price cools down post rally - 3

Despite the price action, there haven’t been any notable developments from the project that would explain such massive gains. The token has been trending on X, which appears to be the primary driver behind its momentum.

The current altcoin surge occurs against a backdrop of market stabilization. XRP (XRP) has cooled down from its recent rally and is now trading in the $2.7 range, while Solana (SOL) maintains its position around $160.

However, traders should approach these high-flying tokens with caution. While KNC has clear catalysts in the form of product launches and team statements, tokens like KORI appear to be driven primarily by social media hype without fundamental backing.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00151+36.03%
1
1$0.006216+18.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001574-5.40%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00874+1.15%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0634-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03102+34.51%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Kevin Gibson của Proof of Search cho biết thị trường việc làm trông rất khác so với năm 2021, khi các công việc cấp độ đầu vào dễ dàng đạt được hơn. Việc đảm bảo một công việc trong ngành công nghiệp crypto có thể là thách thức đối với các ứng viên ít kinh nghiệm hơn trong năm nay, với chỉ một trong 10 vị trí crypto ở cấp độ đầu vào, theo một cuộc khảo sát mới từ công ty đầu tư mạo hiểm Dragonfly Capital. Các giám đốc tuyển dụng Crypto cho biết xu hướng này có thể liên quan đến sự gia tăng các dự án crypto thất bại trong thời gian gần đây. "Crypto rất khó để thâm nhập; dưới 10% vị trí là cấp độ đầu vào," Dragonfly Capital cho biết trong một báo cáo được công bố vào thứ Năm, trích dẫn dữ liệu thu thập từ 85 công ty crypto vào cuối năm 2024 và Q1 2025, cùng với khoảng 3,400 điểm dữ liệu nhân viên và ứng viên. Đọc thêm
Luckify
LUCK$0.2348-1.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013616+1.06%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000354-2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới