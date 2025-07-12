PUMP token public sale has completed 100% sales progress By: PANews 2025/07/12 22:13

TOKEN $0,01239 -%0,80 PUMP $0,005467 -%5,88

PANews reported on July 12 that according to the official page information, the public sale of PUMP tokens has completed 100% of the sales progress, and the amount of funds raised has reached US$500 million so far.