NFTs are booming—just without the crowd

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/12 22:29
SynFutures
F$0.01082-2.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.008227-1.68%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02358-6.50%

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, notched another strong week with a 20.67% rise in sales to $122.6 million, even as buyer and seller participation collapsed by over 80%.

Ethereum reclaimed the top blockchain spot with $50 million in sales, while Bitcoin jumped from sixth to second place amid broader crypto market highs: BTC hit a new all-time high of $117,000 and ETH surged 17% in the last seven days.

Despite the shrinking user base, top collections like f(x) wstETH and Pudgy Penguins saw explosive gains, driven by institutional activity and high-value trades, including multiple six-figure Autoglyph sales. The market’s paradox: soaring valuations, fewer hands.

Ethereum NFTs reclaim dominance

According to data from CryptoSlam, market participation has contracted substantially with NFT buyers plummeting by 89.08% to 88,157, and NFT sellers falling by 82.62% to 56,817.

NFT transactions have remained relatively stable, increasing by 1.63% to 1,357,999.

Ethereum has reclaimed its dominant position with $50 million in sales — a 133.36% spike from the previous week. Ethereum’s wash trading has doubled, rising 101.59% to $3.9 million.

Bitcoin is now in second place with $15.5 million, a 50.12% increase. This represents a significant improvement from its previous sixth-place position.

NFTs are booming—just without the crowd - 1

Polygon (POL) has fallen to third place, with $14.6 million, a decline of 41.86%. The blockchain’s wash trading has increased by 59.20% to $914,413.

Mythos Chain holds the fourth position with $14 million, down 2.43%. BNB Chain (BNB) ranks fifth with $7.8 million, representing a 17.74% decline. Immutable (IMX) has dropped dramatically to sixth place, with $6.3 million, a 28.74% decline.

The buyer count has declined across all blockchains, with Ethereum leading the drop at 86.74%, followed by Polygon at 88.87% and Bitcoin at 80.22%.

f(x) wstETH position has taken the top spot in collection rankings with $15.8 million in sales, with a 2,056.28% surge. This collection is dominated by institutional activity with only 26 buyers and 1 seller.

The Courtyard on Polygon has fallen to second place with $12.3 million, a decline of 35.06%. The collection has seen substantial decreases in buyers (32.75%) and sellers (14.59%).

DMarket holds third place with $8.9 million, a 3% decrease. Bitcoin’s BRC-20 NFTs have climbed to fourth with $4.3 million, representing a 74.64% increase.

Pudgy Penguins has entered the top five with $3.2 million, surging 130.49%. The collection has doubled its transactions (100%), seen growth in buyers (146.43%), and sellers (107.89%).

Guild of Guardians Heroes, which dominated previous weeks, has disappeared from the top collections entirely.

Notable high-value sales from this week include:

  • Autoglyphs #195 sold for 95 ETH ($283,623)
  • Otherdeed Expanded #7 sold for 100 WETH ($278,128)
  • Autoglyphs #194 sold for 215,000 USDC ($215,000)
  • Autoglyphs #139 sold for 75 WETH ($189,994)
  • BOOGLE sold for 1,150.02 SOL ($174,304)
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00151+36.03%
1
1$0.006216+18.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001574-5.40%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00874+1.15%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0634-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03102+34.51%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Kevin Gibson của Proof of Search cho biết thị trường việc làm trông rất khác so với năm 2021, khi các công việc cấp độ đầu vào dễ dàng đạt được hơn. Việc đảm bảo một công việc trong ngành công nghiệp crypto có thể là thách thức đối với các ứng viên ít kinh nghiệm hơn trong năm nay, với chỉ một trong 10 vị trí crypto ở cấp độ đầu vào, theo một cuộc khảo sát mới từ công ty đầu tư mạo hiểm Dragonfly Capital. Các giám đốc tuyển dụng Crypto cho biết xu hướng này có thể liên quan đến sự gia tăng các dự án crypto thất bại trong thời gian gần đây. "Crypto rất khó để thâm nhập; dưới 10% vị trí là cấp độ đầu vào," Dragonfly Capital cho biết trong một báo cáo được công bố vào thứ Năm, trích dẫn dữ liệu thu thập từ 85 công ty crypto vào cuối năm 2024 và Q1 2025, cùng với khoảng 3,400 điểm dữ liệu nhân viên và ứng viên. Đọc thêm
Luckify
LUCK$0.2348-1.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013616+1.06%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000354-2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới