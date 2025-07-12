“Insider Whale” redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to open a short order worth $232 million

PANews reported on July 12 that according to monitoring by on-chain analyst Yu Jin, an "insider whale" used $16.28 million in funds to short BTC and ETH in half a month. All positions were liquidated yesterday, resulting in a loss of $16.27 million. He just redeemed 10 million USDC from Maker and transferred it to Hyperliquid to continue shorting.
Currently, short orders worth $232 million have been opened:
40x short 1,273 BTC, worth $150 million, opening price $117,828, liquidation price $122,789;
25x short 27,700 ETH, worth $82.42 million, opening price $2,966, liquidation price $3,196.
