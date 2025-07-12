Malta-based Samara Asset Group holds 525 BTC, equivalent to 28% of its market value By: PANews 2025/07/12 18:32

BTC $121,034.78 -0.93%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to Cointelegraph, Malta-based asset management company Samara Asset Group disclosed that it holds 525 BTC, worth approximately $57.3 million, equivalent to 28% of its market value. Samara Asset Group said that the company plans to reduce its exposure to traditional markets and attract cryptocurrency investors, using Bitcoin as a reserve asset to ensure capital security from a long-term investment perspective.