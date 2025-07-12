Crypto Week could pave way for heightened Presidential corruption: House Democrats

By: Fxstreet
2025/07/12 05:11
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.007059-5.76%
  • House Democrats, led by Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch, are calling for lawmakers to prevent the passage of upcoming crypto regulations. 
  • They cautioned that passage of the bills could "legitimize President Trump's crypto corruption."
  • House members will deliberate on three digital asset legislation bills next week, including the GENIUS, CLARITY and Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bills.

Lawmakers Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed on Friday that they are working to rally Democratic opposition to several digital asset legislation set for House deliberation during Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.

Democrats to launch Anti-Crypto Corruption Week ahead of House Crypto Week

House Democrats Maxine Waters and Stephen Lynch revealed the launch of Anti-Crypto Corruption Week on Friday. The initiative aims to unite Democrat opposition to block the three crypto regulatory bills set for deliberation in Crypto Week, slated for the week of July 14.

House members will consider the GENIUS stablecoin bill, the market structure CLARITY bill and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State bill in the same week of the proposed Anti-Crypto Corruption Week. 

Waters and Lynch called the bills "dangerous pieces of crypto legislation," claiming they would set the stage for crypto fraud and help "legitimize President Donald Trump's crypto corruption, which has already netted him a staggering $1.2 billion."

The Anti-Crypto Corruption Week's agenda is to prevent Republican lawmakers from garnering enough support to pass the respective bills, which House Financial Services Committee Chair Rep French Hill has boldly advocated for.

Congresswoman Waters firmly stated that the bills lack consumer protection and national security safeguards to protect customers from falling victim to political scams. "These bills would make Congress complicit in Trump's unprecedented crypto scam – one that has personally enriched himself [...] all while defrauding investors," she noted.

Likewise, Congressman Lynch highlighted the eagerness among Republicans to pass the bills without properly considering the potential negative consequences of crypto.

"The Republican-led, 'CLARITY Act' and the Senate's 'GENIUS Act' will not only further President Trump's corruption, but expose our financial stability, national security, and consumer protections to greater risk," Lynch stated.

This is not the first time Congresswoman Waters has attempted to curb President Trump's ties to the crypto industry. On May 22, Waters, along with 14 other Democratic co-sponsors, introduced the 'Stop Trading, Retention, and Unfair Market Payoffs in Crypto Act of 2025,' also known as the "Stop TRUMP in Crypto Act of 2025."

The bill's core purpose is to prohibit the President and other federal heads — and their immediate families — from engaging in activities related to digital assets. Waters and other House Democrats also blocked a hearing on cryptocurrency regulation on May 6, citing concerns about President Trump's ties to the digital assets industry.

The effort by Democrats comes at a time when crypto industry members anticipate a positive deliberation process on the three pieces of legislation next week. Notably, the GENIUS stablecoin bill only requires passage at the House to reach the President's desk for final signing into law.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00151+36.03%
1
1$0.006216+18.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001574-5.40%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00874+1.15%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0634-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03102+34.51%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Kevin Gibson của Proof of Search cho biết thị trường việc làm trông rất khác so với năm 2021, khi các công việc cấp độ đầu vào dễ dàng đạt được hơn. Việc đảm bảo một công việc trong ngành công nghiệp crypto có thể là thách thức đối với các ứng viên ít kinh nghiệm hơn trong năm nay, với chỉ một trong 10 vị trí crypto ở cấp độ đầu vào, theo một cuộc khảo sát mới từ công ty đầu tư mạo hiểm Dragonfly Capital. Các giám đốc tuyển dụng Crypto cho biết xu hướng này có thể liên quan đến sự gia tăng các dự án crypto thất bại trong thời gian gần đây. "Crypto rất khó để thâm nhập; dưới 10% vị trí là cấp độ đầu vào," Dragonfly Capital cho biết trong một báo cáo được công bố vào thứ Năm, trích dẫn dữ liệu thu thập từ 85 công ty crypto vào cuối năm 2024 và Q1 2025, cùng với khoảng 3,400 điểm dữ liệu nhân viên và ứng viên. Đọc thêm
Luckify
LUCK$0.2348-1.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013616+1.06%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000354-2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới