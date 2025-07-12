The GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT about 7 hours ago

By: PANews
2025/07/12 08:37
GMX
GMX$13.89-0.99%
Ethereum
ETH$4,342.25-2.53%

PANews reported on July 12 that according to on-chain analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, the assets returned by the GMX hacker to the GMX project yesterday included: 10.495 million FRAX and 10,000 ETH (30 million US dollars). 7 hours ago, the GMX project sold 10,000 ETH for 29.597 million USDT at a selling price of 2,959 US dollars. The exchange for stablecoins is expected to be a preparation for returning assets to users.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.00151+36.03%
1
1$0.006216+18.33%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001574-5.40%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng tin tức thị trường: Sàn giao dịch tài sản số HashKey đang tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông để huy động không quá 500 triệu USD.
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00874+1.15%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0634-3.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.03102+34.51%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 11:00
Share
Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Kevin Gibson của Proof of Search cho biết thị trường việc làm trông rất khác so với năm 2021, khi các công việc cấp độ đầu vào dễ dàng đạt được hơn. Việc đảm bảo một công việc trong ngành công nghiệp crypto có thể là thách thức đối với các ứng viên ít kinh nghiệm hơn trong năm nay, với chỉ một trong 10 vị trí crypto ở cấp độ đầu vào, theo một cuộc khảo sát mới từ công ty đầu tư mạo hiểm Dragonfly Capital. Các giám đốc tuyển dụng Crypto cho biết xu hướng này có thể liên quan đến sự gia tăng các dự án crypto thất bại trong thời gian gần đây. "Crypto rất khó để thâm nhập; dưới 10% vị trí là cấp độ đầu vào," Dragonfly Capital cho biết trong một báo cáo được công bố vào thứ Năm, trích dẫn dữ liệu thu thập từ 85 công ty crypto vào cuối năm 2024 và Q1 2025, cùng với khoảng 3,400 điểm dữ liệu nhân viên và ứng viên. Đọc thêm
Luckify
LUCK$0.2348-1.38%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013616+1.06%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000354-2.20%
Share
Coinstats2025/10/10 10:03
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

HashKey tìm kiếm IPO tại Hồng Kông, huy động lên đến 500 triệu USD

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Khoản đầu tư 1 tỷ USD của Avalanche & Giao dịch mua của Cá voi ADA không đạt kỳ vọng khi Presale hơn 420 triệu USD của BlockDAG & Quyền truy cập GENESIS vượt trội hơn hẳn

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới