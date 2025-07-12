Musk: xAI is not seeking financing at this time By: PANews 2025/07/12 08:29

XAI $0.0407 -0.99% NOT $0.001573 -4.02%

PANews reported on July 12 that Musk tweeted, "xAI is not seeking financing at this time and has sufficient funds." Earlier news said that Musk's xAI is planning a new round of financing, with the target valuation soaring to US$200 billion.