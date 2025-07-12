Tether to sunset USDT on Omni and others in tactical network purge

Tether just axed USDT support on five blockchains in a calculated move to trim fat from its multi-chain footprint. The stablecoin giant is shedding legacy chains to focus on networks that actually move volume, signaling where stablecoin liquidity is heading.

USDT issuer Tether announced on July 11 it will discontinue support for its stablecoin on five blockchains, including Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand, effectively freezing remaining tokens by September 1.

The decision, part of a broader infrastructure review, marks the formal end of support for several networks that once helped Tether (USDT) scale across the crypto ecosystem. The decision follows a strategic review of usage data, with Tether citing dwindling activity on these networks as it shifts focus toward chains with stronger adoption and scalability.

While the removal of these chains may appear procedural, it reflects a deeper realignment of priorities at the world’s largest stablecoin issuer.

A calculated retreat with wider ripple effects

Tether’s decision to sunset USDT support on Omni, Bitcoin Cash SLP, Kusama, EOS, and Algorand doesn’t just tidy up its backend. It marks the end of the line for chains that once underpinned major phases of the stablecoin’s early rise. Omni, the original home of USDT, processed over $7 million worth of transactions across testnet applications and attracted more than 400,000 users in its heyday.

EOS, despite its controversies, once boasted monthly user figures north of 30 million, driven in part by integrations with platforms like MetaMask. Even so, sustained usage on these networks has plummeted, prompting Tether to formally pull the plug on redemptions and freeze tokens by September.

“Sunsetting support for these legacy chains allows us to focus on platforms that offer greater scalability, developer activity, and community engagement — all key components for driving the next wave of stablecoin adoption,” Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino said.

The fallout extends beyond infrastructure. Projects built on these chains now face hard choices: migrate liquidity, lobby for alternative stablecoins, or risk isolation. Tether has given users until September 1 to redeem or migrate holdings, but the clock is ticking for ecosystems to prove their relevance.

Meanwhile, Tether continues to double down on Layer 2 networks like Lightning and active ecosystems such as Ethereum and Tron, which already host the vast majority of USDT supply. The company now issues USDT across a dozen networks, including Solana, Polkadot, Avalanche, and TON, but has made clear that the days of maintaining low-volume chains are over.