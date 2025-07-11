In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$1.326 billion, mainly due to long orders By: PANews 2025/07/11 23:30

PANews reported on July 11 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total of $1.326 billion in liquidation contracts, including $1.159 billion in long orders and $167 million in short orders. The total amount of BTC liquidation was $682 million, and the total amount of ETH liquidation was $265 million.