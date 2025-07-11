MicroCloud Hologram, a listed company, has purchased $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives By: PANews 2025/07/11 20:23

PANews reported on July 11 that according to an official announcement, Nasdaq-listed company MicroCloud Hologram announced that it has purchased up to $200 million in Bitcoin and cryptocurrency-related securities derivatives. The company holds $394 million in cash reserves, which will be used to invest in Bitcoin (BTC), blockchain technology, quantum computing, and artificial intelligence augmented reality (AI-AR).