Modular rollup platform Caldera launches ERA token along with community airdrop

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 18:23
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01244-0.16%
ERA
ERA$0.5076-2.17%

Caldera, a leading rollup-as-a-servive platform, is launching its native token, ERA, along with a community airdrop that opens a new chapter in the project’s mission. 

According to a July 10 announcement, the Caldera Foundation has begun the pre-claim phase for the airdrop, which will allocate 7% of the total ERA token supply to early supporters and ecosystem contributors. Users must register via the official claims portal before the token’s public launch to receive their allocation.

The ERA token will serve as the backbone of Caldera’s ecosystem, enabling omnichain gas payments, validator staking, and decentralized governance. It is designed to power both the Rollup Engine, used to launch modular L2 chains on frameworks like Arbitrum (ARB), Optimism (OP), Base, and zkSync (ZK), and the Metalayer.

Metalater is Caldera’s interoperability protocol that links all rollups into one network with shared liquidity and intent-based bridging. It acts as a connecting bridge between Caldera-based chains, allowing assets and data to move freely across rollups while maintaining security.

Validators will stake ERA to verify cross-chain messages and secure future infrastructure, including ZK-specific subnets. As the ecosystem matures, token holders will also guide protocol upgrades, vote on developer grants, and elect representatives to the foundation’s governance councils.

The token launch comes after several major infrastructure upgrades in early July, such as the complete rollout of the Metalayer and improvements to the Rollup Engine. With these enhancements, developers can now handle rollups as programmable services with integrated interoperability, facilitating quick and safe bridging across over 100 chains.

Caldera currently powers more than 50 live rollups with a total value locked of over $400 million, and has processed over 750 million transactions across 27 million wallet addresses. High-profile partners include Manta Pacific, ApeChain, and B3.

The Caldera Foundation, based in the Cayman Islands, will oversee the token distribution and lead the ecosystem’s progressive decentralization. Its mission is to grow the network while empowering the community to drive its future.

As the modular blockchain movement accelerates, Caldera’s ERA token aims to provide the coordination layer, and economic engine, for what it calls the “Internet of Chains.” With the airdrop live and core infrastructure in place, the project is now inviting users and builders to shape the next era of scalable, composable blockchains.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001527+37.07%
1
1$0.0062+18.43%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001571-3.56%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.555-16.99%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51388-12.63%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.32%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1561-17.10%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Đã Quá Muộn Để Mua Dogecoin? 3 Nhà phân tích Tiết Lộ Điều Gì Sắp Tới