Elon Musk’s Grok4 release boosts AI crypto market cap by $220 million

  • Elon Musk unveiled Grok4 during a livestream on X.
  • xAI launched Grok4 and Grok4 Heavy, AI tools designed to enhance research and productivity.
  • Artificial Intelligence tokens added over $220 million in market capitalization in the last 24 hours.

Grok4, a new version of X’s AI chatbot, was launched on Thursday. Elon Musk says Grok4 is the smartest AI in the world, catalyzing gains in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) category of tokens. 

The market capitalization of AI tokens increased by over $220 million in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. 

Grok4 unveiled alongside AI cryptos rally

The AI category of tokens observed a nearly 6% increase in their market capitalization in the 24 hours between Wednesday and Thursday, as seen on CoinGecko. The AI token market cap is $26.05 billion at the time of writing, and the 24-hour trade volume in the category crossed $3.12 billion. 

Top AI tokens market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Top AI sectors market cap | Source: CoinGecko

Bittensor (TAO), Near Protocol (NEAR), Internet Computer (ICP), Artificial Superintelligence Alliance (FET), and Render (RENDER) gained between 4% and 7% in the last 24 hours. The tokens could extend gains if demand for AI cryptos is consistent among market participants. 

I would expect Grok to discover new technologies– Elon Musk

Elon Musk believes that Grok4 is smarter than “almost all graduate students in all disciplines simultaneously,” and expects the AI model to discover new physics as early as next year. Musk’s AI firm xAI launched two versions of the new model: Grok4 is a single-agent version, and Grok4 Heavy is a multi-agent version.

 

https://twitter.com/xai/status/1943158495588815072

Musk declared that both models come bundled with SuperGrok tiers, and users will access a network of Grok agents that assist them with their research and productivity. 

In the 2025 market cycle, AI-related developments and updates have catalyzed a rally in AI agent and launchpad tokens. It remains to be seen whether the ongoing AI crypto rally is sustainable. 

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
