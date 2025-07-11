Sentora: The holding cost of about 4.1 million Ethereum addresses is around $3,100, and there may be a large-scale sell-off By: PANews 2025/07/11 15:46

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Sentora data, Ethereum has less resistance between $3,000 and $3,100, but if it breaks through $3,100, there may be a large sell-off. The reason is that about 4.1 million addresses holding ETH have been losing money in the past six months, and the price will recover when it reaches $3,100.