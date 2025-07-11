Pump.fun acquires Solana wallet tracker Kolscan to “gamify” trading ahead of ICO

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 14:37
FUNToken
FUN$0.008634-0.25%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0011004+0.40%
Movement
MOVE$0.1091-0.99%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.005484-5.64%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02383-2.49%

Solana-based memecoin launchpad Pump.fun has acquired wallet-tracking platform Kolscan in its first-ever buyout, ahead of its upcoming ICO.

According to a July 11 announcement, Pump.fun has already begun integrating Kolscan’s features into its platform, describing the acquisition as a move that would “enable better products for both Kolscan and Pump.fun users” while introducing “totally new experiences” to the onchain trading space.

Kolscan is a real-time analytics tool that tracks the activity of top onchain traders, also referred to as key opinion leaders (KOLs). It offers wallet-level insights into token holdings, live transactions, and trading performance.

One of its central features is a dynamic leaderboard ranking traders based on their profit and loss performance, allowing users to monitor and compare the strategies of influential traders in the Solana ecosystem.

Pump.fun co-founder Alon Cohen has confirmed that Kolscan will remain free to use, and the platform has planned a series of improvements to enhance data accuracy, speed up trade updates, and introduce new tools for tracking and copying top-performing strategies.

Cohen said the acquisition aligns with his belief that “onchain trading is a social sport,” where users not only speculate but also trade alongside friends and compare performance.

According to Cohen, products that “provide social insights/tools and gamify the trading experience” are key to Pump.fun’s continued growth.

Previously, the token deployer had introduced the livestreaming feature, which was temporarily suspended and later relaunched with moderation systems in place after users began abusing the tool to broadcast harmful and violent content.

Pump.fun’s move to acquire Kolscan also comes as the platform faces mounting pressure to stay ahead of the competition. After dominating the Solana memecoin scene earlier this year, its market share has slipped below 60% and revenue has also declined, while rivals like LetsBonk continue to gain traction. 

The integration of Kolscan may help Pump.fun reassert its edge by adding utility and transparency that go beyond simple token deployment.

Meanwhile, the Kolscan acquisition comes just ahead of Pump.fun’s highly anticipated ICO and can be seen as a strategic move to bolster investor confidence by demonstrating the platform’s commitment to expanding its ecosystem and enhancing user experience through social and data-driven features.

As previously reported by crypto.news, the ICO will offer 15% of the total PUMP token supply, equivalent to 150 billion tokens, at a price of $0.004 each. An additional 18% has already been sold to institutional investors under the same terms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001527+37.44%
1
1$0.006217+20.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001571-3.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.5937-14.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5133-12.31%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-0.08%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1558-16.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn