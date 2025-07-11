Bitcoin surges past $118K all-time high without overheating as on-chain data signals more upside

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/11 15:19
Moonveil
MORE$0.03101+34.41%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00285-10.79%
Major
MAJOR$0.11892+0.19%

Bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $118,399 early on July 11 during Asian trading hours, marking another major milestone in the ongoing bull market.

Yet, unlike past euphoric peaks, this breakout appears fundamentally calmer and more structurally sound. In a June 11 analysis, CryptoQuant contributor Avocado Onchain noted that several important indicators point to the market not being overheated. 

The MVRV ratio, which compares Bitcoin’s (BTC) market value to its realized value, currently stands at 2.2. That’s well below the overheated levels of 2.7 seen during the March and December 2024 highs, pointing to relatively moderate speculation.

There’s also been a noticeable shift in investor behavior. During earlier bull market tops, short-term holders, wallets that held BTC for less than a month, made up around 30% of the market. Today, that number has dropped to 15%. Fewer short-term players often means less volatility and a lower risk of sudden selloffs.

Similar conclusions can be drawn from other indicators. There appears to be little sell pressure based on the lack of a significant spike in the Short-Term Holder SOPR, which measures profit-taking among recent buyers. 

Meanwhile, miners, often early sellers during market tops, are staying relatively quiet. The Miner Position Index has been drifting lower, and some mining firms appear to be accumulating rather than selling.

Retail investors are also missing from the picture, according to another CryptoQuant analysis. Their “Spot Retail Activity Through Trading Frequency Surge” metric remains in the gray zone, a signal that retail traders have yet to re-enter the market.

Retail frenzy has historically been associated with late-stage bull market peaks. Given that institutions and exchange-traded funds are still driving the trend, the current absence might indicate that the top is still a long way off. 

Looking ahead, short-term support levels may offer clues about where the market heads next. The $106,500 and $101,200 zones, which represent the average cost basis for holders who purchased Bitcoin in the previous one to three months, are being watched by analysts.

The upward trend may continue if Bitcoin maintains its position above those levels. A drop below could trigger short-term selling but might also bring in new buyers.

Overall, this rally appears to be more sustainable than previous ones. Bitcoin may have more room to rise without the chaos that frequently occurs near the top, as long as there is steady institutional interest, calm on-chain signals, and retail still largely on the sidelines.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001527+37.44%
1
1$0.006217+20.04%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001571-3.08%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.5937-14.90%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.5133-12.31%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01245-0.08%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.1558-16.72%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn