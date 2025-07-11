The total market value of cryptocurrencies has exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%. By: PANews 2025/07/11 11:18

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Coingecko data, the total market value of cryptocurrencies exceeded 3.7 trillion US dollars, temporarily reported at 3.707 trillion US dollars, with a 24-hour increase of 1.1%, and a 24-hour total transaction volume of 202.1 billion US dollars. Bitcoin has a market share of 62.5%, and Ethereum has a market share of 9.65%.