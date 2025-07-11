Texture: Hackers have returned 90% of stolen funds and will not pursue further charges By: PANews 2025/07/11 09:01

PANews reported on July 11 that Texture posted on the X platform that the hacker has returned 90% of the stolen funds and received the 10% "grey hat bounty" previously proposed by the team. Texture said it will not pursue further responsibility. Previously, on July 9, Texture suffered a security vulnerability, resulting in the theft of approximately 2.2 million USDC user funds.