US media: Trump is ready to impose a general tariff of 15% or 20%, refuting inflation concerns By: PANews 2025/07/11 08:50

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Jinshi, Trump said in an interview with NBC on Thursday that he plans to impose blanket tariffs of 15% or 20% on most trading partners, and refuted concerns that further tariffs could have a negative impact on the stock market or drive inflation. "All the remaining countries have to pay, whether it's 20% or 15% (tariffs). We'll solve this problem now. I think these tariffs are welcomed. The stock market hit a new high today," Trump said. "Not everyone has to get a letter. You know. We're just setting tariffs," Trump said. The current general tariff in the United States is 10%.