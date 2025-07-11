James Wynn's BTC short position was liquidated again, with a loss of about $28,000 By: PANews 2025/07/11 08:01

BTC $121,118.21 -0.75% WYNN $0.0003101 +0.48%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the BTC (40x) short position of the whale James Wynn was liquidated again, with a loss of $28,065. At present, the accumulated loss of his main wallet has reached $20.52 million.