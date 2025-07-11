The whale @qwatio's BTC and ETH short positions were completely liquidated, with a loss of $17.89 million By: PANews 2025/07/11 07:48

BTC $121 118,21 -0,75% ETH $4 341,01 -2,34%

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, the whale @qwatio's BTC (40x) and ETH (25x) short positions were completely liquidated, with losses reaching $17.89 million. The trader's cumulative losses have reached $16.72 million.