Game development platform Remix completes $5 million seed round of financing, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on July 11 that according to Blockworks, the game development platform Remix has completed a $5 million seed round of financing, led by Archetype, with participation from Variant, Coinbase Ventures, Lemniscap and Zynga co-founder Justin Waldron, with a total financing amount of $6.75 million. The platform combines AI code generation with hyper-casual games, and currently 570,000 players have experienced 800 games on the platform.

Remix was formerly known as Farcade. Its feature is that it allows creators to quickly generate games through text prompts and can "mix and match" existing games. The platform plans to make profits through in-game advertising and props commissions, and will soon launch on-chain monetization tools. Currently, it supports Telegram (based on the TON network) and World App, and will be launched on the new version of Coinbase wallet in the future.