HSBC releases e-HKD+ test results to promote Hong Kong’s digital currency design exploration By: PANews 2025/07/10 23:27

PANews reported on July 10 that according to an announcement by HSBC, the bank has completed technical testing and public surveys under the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's "e-HKD+" project, exploring issues such as the application, privacy protection and scalability of e-HKD in the DLT environment. HSBC is also testing the issuance mechanism on Arbitrum, Ethereum, Linea, Polygon and its own private chain. The survey showed that 90% of respondents were concerned about transaction privacy, and one-third were willing to use e-HKD to trade digital assets. HSBC will promote the implementation of digital currency in real scenarios based on the results.