K Wave Media secures $1 billion in capital to advance Bitcoin vault strategy By: PANews 2025/07/10 20:55

PANews reported on July 10 that according to GlobeNewswire, K Wave Media (NASDAQ: KWM) announced that it has obtained a total of $1 billion in capital capacity to advance its Bitcoin treasury strategy. The company signed a $500 million convertible note agreement with Anson Funds, and the first batch will issue $15 million in senior secured convertible notes and warrants, and at least 80% of the net proceeds will be used to purchase Bitcoin. In addition, K Wave Media has completed the acquisition of the first batch of 88 bitcoins and plans to expand its holdings to 10,000 bitcoins. The company said that this move will not only help to enhance its financial strength, but will also promote the deep integration of its Korean cultural content with the Web3 economy.