KULR purchased 90 Bitcoins for about $10 million By: PANews 2025/07/10 20:39

PANews reported on July 10 that KULR purchased 90 bitcoins for about $ 10 million, with a unit price of about $ 108,884 . As of July 9, 2025 , KULR holds a total of 1,021 bitcoins, with a cumulative purchase amount of about $ 101 million and an average purchase price of about $ 98,627 . The return on bitcoins this year has reached 291% .