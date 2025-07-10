Ethereum rises beyond $2,800 nearing 10-year anniversary

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 19:42
Moonveil
MORE$0.0309+33.36%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Farcana
FAR$0.000321-5.02%

Ethereum surges past the $2,800 mark on July 10, ahead of the project’s ten-year anniversary. So far, the token has jumped by more than 6.4%.

According to data from crypto.news, the token’s value reached a peak at $2,816 on July 10 at around 7:16 AM UTC. The last time Ethereum (ETH) reached above $2,800 was back in mid-June before it fell into slump and never managed to climb back up until now.

However, the token only peaked briefly before experiencing a slight correction and settling back down to the $2,790 mark. At press time, the token is currently trading hands at $2,791, having jumped by 6.34% in the past 24 hours.

Its market cap also enjoyed a boost fueled by its recent price surge, going up by 6.37%. The second largest cryptocurrency now boasts a market cap of $336.9 billion.

Price chart for Ethereum in the past few hours of trading, July 10, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Not only that, the daily trading volume for ETH also experienced a jump compared to the previous day. According to data from CoinGecko, the daily trading volume for ETH has seen a 86.4% increase to $30.9 billion. This indicates a significant rise in recent market activity.

Through the past week, the token has gone up 7.3%. Meanwhile in the past month, ETH has experienced modest gains of 4.3%.

Ethereum Foundation moves $2.7m to internal wallet, anniversary gift?

According to on-chain data from PeckShieldAlert, the Ethereum Foundation recently transferred a chunk of 1,000 ETH worth approximately $2.7 million by current market prices to an internal address. The transfer occurred at around 6:00 AM UTC on July 10.

At the moment, the internally-linked address holds as much as 14,000 ETH or nearly $40 million in value.

Earlier in June, the Ethereum Foundation announced that it would be implementing a new treasury policy designed to ensure long-term sustainability while supporting the ecosystem’s continued growth.

Although EF has historically relied on holding its own ETH, the new strategy would see the foundation executing more regular ETH sales to maintain a fiat reserve and expanding its staking and DeFi deployments.

On July 30, 2015, Ethereum made its debut in the crypto space by launching its first decentralized blockchain. Officially named Frontier at the time, it became the project’s first live mainnet which included Genesis block mining.

Since that first launch, Ethereum has evolved through many upgrades and innovations, with its latest Pectra upgrade going live recently on May 7, 2025.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn