XRP hits 7-week high above $2.39 as whale accumulation rises — What’s next for XRP price?

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 16:47
XRP
XRP$2.813-1.12%

XRP climbed to a seven-week high above $2.39 on July 10, buoyed by rising investor interest and growing momentum among large holders.

According to data shared by Santiment on July 9, XRP (XRP) crossed $2.39 for the first time since May 23. There are now 2,742 wallets with at least one million XRP, a significant increase. Together, these wallets currently hold 47.32 billion XRP, a figure that represents growing confidence among major holders and ongoing accumulation close to the top of the supply distribution for XRP.

As of this writing, XRP is trading at $2.42, up 4% over the previous day and 7% over the previous week. The move coincides with a significant jump in trading volume, which climbed 74.1% in the last 24 hours to $4.54 billion.

The same pattern was seen in the activity of the derivatives market. According to Coinglass data, XRP’s volume increased by 77.68% to $9.95 billion, and its open interest increased by 10.12% to $5.62 billion, indicating an increase in speculative activity.

On the technical side, XRP’s recent breakout above the $2.40 zone has pushed the price beyond the upper Bollinger Band, often a sign of strong near-term momentum. The price is also holding comfortably above all major short- and mid-term moving averages, including the 10, 20, 50, 100, and 200-day exponential and simple averages. 

XRP hits 7-week high above $2.39 as whale accumulation rises — What’s next for XRP price? - 1

The relative strength index, at 66, shows significant momentum without yet reaching overbought territory. The MACD is still expanding and in positive territory, which is a sign of trend continuation rather than reversal. Volume has increased in tandem with the rally, supporting the validity of the breakout.

The Bollinger Bands width has widened, indicating increased volatility, often seen during the early stages of larger price moves. Nevertheless, since short-term oscillators such as the stochastic RSI are nearing their peak levels, it is impossible to rule out the possibility of a brief cooldown.

The next area to watch would be close to $2.50, followed by the May highs around $2.63, if bulls can keep XRP above the $2.40 breakout level. This scenario is supported by steady accumulation from large holders and increasing trading volume.

But if the price falls back below $2.30, it could be a sign of a failed breakout and signal a drop toward the 20-day moving average, which is near $2.21. This would probably raise doubts about the overall trend, particularly if volume begins to taper off.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn