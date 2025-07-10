Market News: Ant Group will connect Circle stablecoin to global platform By: PANews 2025/07/10 16:00

ANT $0.000128339 +1.57%

PANews reported on July 10 that according to market sources, Ant Group plans to integrate Circle's stablecoin into its global platform. Ant International, as the global business unit of Ant Group, plans to implement this integration after USDC obtains US compliance, but the specific time has not yet been determined.