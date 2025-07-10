Ripple CEO: Stablecoin Market Could Hit $2 Trillion in Coming Years

By: CryptoNews
2025/07/10 14:16
NEAR
NEAR$2.987+2.04%
TaskBunny
BNY$0.00189--%
Echo
ECHO$0.03569-9.98%
Capverse
CAP$0.11059-14.26%

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse believes the stablecoin sector is poised for explosive growth, projecting the market could balloon from its current $250 billion capitalization to as much as $2 trillion in the near future.

Key Takeaways:

  • Ripple sees a $2 trillion stablecoin market as a realistic near-term outcome.
  • RLUSD has surpassed $500 million in market cap, with BNY Mellon as its custodian.
  • Ripple is pursuing a US banking license to deepen integration with traditional finance.

Speaking on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” Wednesday, Garlinghouse described the expansion as “profound,” citing institutional momentum and evolving regulation as key drivers.

Ripple entered the stablecoin space late, Garlinghouse noted, largely because the company had been leveraging third-party stablecoins in its enterprise payment flows.

Ripple Bets on RLUSD to Compete in Stablecoin Race

RLUSD, Ripple’s own USD-pegged stablecoin, has given the firm an opportunity to compete, thanks to its existing institutional base and focus on regulatory compliance.

“Many people think it will reach $1 to $2 trillion in a handful of years,” Garlinghouse said, adding that Ripple is positioned to benefit from that trajectory.

He also announced that BNY Mellon will act as custodian for RLUSD, which crossed the $500 million market cap milestone this week.

Industry voices appear to echo Ripple’s optimism. Henrik Andersson, CIO at Apollo Capital, told Cointelegraph the projection aligns with their internal forecasts.

“We are seeing fintechs, banks, social networks, and large retailers all launch their own stablecoins,” he said, pointing to growing competition and adoption across sectors.

Andersson also highlighted the success of market leaders like Tether, which has turned its dominance into strong profitability.

Looking ahead, he said the GENIUS Act, a bill that would give stablecoins legal tender status in the US, could be a major accelerant.

The legislation passed the Senate in June and is expected to be enacted later this month.

Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research, added that a friendlier regulatory stance from the SEC could create favorable conditions for the stablecoin market to grow severalfold, possibly hitting the $2 trillion mark within a few years.

Ripple is also tightening its ties to traditional finance. Earlier this month, the firm applied for a banking license with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and a Federal Reserve Master Account.

Garlinghouse said the move is aimed at building “bridges between traditional finance and DeFi.”

Ripple’s RLUSD Gains Traction

Meanwhile, RLUSD continues to gain traction, recently integrating with crypto payments provider Transak.

RLUSD’s growing adoption comes against a background of the stablecoin reaching a $500 million market cap for the first time since it debuted trading less than seven months ago.

XRP, Ripple’s cross-border payments token, has rallied 7% this week, trading at $2.42, its highest level in nearly two months.

Stablecoins have emerged as one of crypto’s rare success stories, capturing the attention of corporations and regulators alike.

Recent reports that Amazon, Walmart, and other major companies are exploring stablecoin payments sent ripples through traditional finance, briefly pushing stablecoin transaction volumes ahead of Visa’s in 2024.

Frank Combay of Next Generation said regulatory clarity, especially Europe’s MiCA framework, has unlocked stablecoins’ growth potential by removing the biggest barrier: uncertainty.

He believes stablecoin ecosystems can reduce transaction costs by over 90% and are becoming increasingly attractive to both consumers and corporations.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn