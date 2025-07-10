Trump-backed World Liberty Financial opens vote to make WLFI token tradable

By: Crypto.news
2025/07/10 15:00
Union
U$0.002673-45.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.567-2.99%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.03236-16.98%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01248+0.08%
Octavia
VIA$0.0162-1.21%

World Liberty Financial, a crypto project tied to U.S. President Donald Trump and his sons, has launched a governance vote that could make its WLFI token tradable across public markets.

The proposal went live on July 9 via the platform’s governance portal, and early results already show overwhelming support from the community. The WLFI token is currently locked within the platform and cannot be traded on external exchanges. 

If the vote passes, it would mark the first step toward making the token transferable and unlocking broader participation in World Liberty Financial’s ecosystem. The poll closes on July 16. The proposal follows weeks of growing momentum in the WLFI community and is positioned as a move toward greater decentralization. 

https://twitter.com/worldlibertyfi/status/1943002747642732659?s=46&t=nznXkss3debX8JIhNzHmzw

While the team has not confirmed an exchange listing, enabling transferability would allow WLFI to be traded on decentralized exchanges and integrated into peer-to-peer markets. That would expand access, enable price discovery, and give users new ways to participate in governance decisions, including emissions schedules, incentive programs, and treasury management.

Although the project has drawn criticism due to its links to the Trump family, who reportedly hold about 40% of the WLFI supply, the current vote doesn’t mention any political connections. According to the voting page, tokens held by the founders, team, and advisors will stay locked for now and won’t be included in the initial unlock.

Trading will begin in phases if the vote passes. Supporters will be able to unlock some of their tokens, and Know Your Customer checks will restart for new users. A second vote is expected to follow, which will help decide the timing for unlocking other tokens.

Meanwhile, World Liberty Financial is still working on USD1, its stablecoin, which was recently distributed via airdrop to WLFI holders. With a current supply of $2.2 billion, the token is being audited by a third party to ensure it complies with regulations. The protocol plans to integrate monitoring tools from blockchain analytics firm TRM Labs as part of its next phase.

Despite ongoing concern from lawmakers, including a bill introduced by Rep. Adam Schiff that would restrict government officials from promoting crypto, WLFI token holders appear ready to move ahead. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Mỗi chu kỳ crypto tạo ra một dự án định nghĩa lại kỳ vọng – không phải do tình cờ, mà thông qua thiết kế. Cho năm 2025, cuộc trò chuyện đó […] Bài viết Nhà phân tích Phân tích Con đường Tăng vọt 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến Sàn giao dịch Ra mắt xuất hiện đầu tiên trên Coindoo.
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001524+36.92%
1
1$0.006201+19.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577-3.78%
Share
Coindoo2025/10/10 10:30
Share
Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10/10 rằng Aster đã thông báo công cụ kiểm tra token airdrop giai đoạn hai của $ASTER sẽ được ra mắt vào 21:00 hôm nay (Giờ VN), và các truy vấn về tiêu chí đủ điều kiện tham gia sẽ được mở.
Aster
ASTER$1.6103-13.75%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000095--%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.51871-11.30%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:23
Share
Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

PANews đưa tin vào ngày 10 tháng 10 rằng, theo Chainwire, nền tảng sưu tập Web3 Fanable (được phát triển bởi Ethernal Labs) đã nhận được 11,5 triệu USD tài trợ từ các nhà đầu tư bao gồm Fanatics của Michael Rubin, Ripple, Steel Perlot, Polygon, Borderless và Morningstar. Fanable tuyên bố đã hoàn thành hơn 20.000 giao dịch và đang trải qua tốc độ tăng trưởng 100% hàng tháng, số tiền này sẽ được sử dụng cho việc cải tiến nền tảng và mở rộng toàn cầu. Họ đã hợp tác với Collect Foundation để ra mắt khai thác điểm token $COLLECT, sẽ được sử dụng cho phần thưởng cộng đồng, ưu đãi giao dịch và quản trị. Fanable đã hợp tác với Brinks để hỗ trợ việc mua bán toàn cầu các thẻ sưu tập Pokémon và các loại khác bằng cả tiền mã hóa và tiền pháp định, trên iOS, Android và web.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01243-0.24%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.161-10.60%
Share
PANews2025/10/10 10:13
Share

Trending News

More

Nhà phân tích phân tích đường đi tăng 1,245% của MAGACOIN FINANCE đến việc ra mắt sàn giao dịch

Aster sẽ ra mắt giai đoạn hai của tra cứu tư cách nhận airdrop vào 04:00, 22/10 (Giờ VN)

Fanable Đảm Bảo 11,5 Triệu Đô La Trong Vòng Gọi Vốn và Ra Mắt Mining Điểm Token $COLLECT

Chúc may mắn tìm việc làm cấp độ đầu vào trong lĩnh vực tiền mã hoá năm nay, Dragonfly nói

Tin tức Dogecoin: Sự chấp nhận tăng lên, các tổ chức đầu tư mua vào khi giá hướng đến Breakout lớn